November 07, 2018
DCCC Chair Ben Ray Luján and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi gesture after speaking to a crowd of volunteers and supporters at an election night event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
The results from the midterms are in. Democrats have regained the House of Representatives, but they did not take the Senate.

Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson talk with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, for reaction to election night and what could come next.

This segment aired on November 7, 2018.

