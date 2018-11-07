Here & Now
After Winning The House, What's Next For Democrats?06:36Play
The results from the midterms are in. Democrats have regained the House of Representatives, but they did not take the Senate.
Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson talk with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, for reaction to election night and what could come next.
This segment aired on November 7, 2018.
