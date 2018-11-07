Here & Now
Democrats Flip Some, But Not All, Contested California House Seats03:44Play
In California, the governor and Senate races went as expected: Democrat Gavin Newsom will be the next governor, and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein fended off a challenge from within her own party by state Sen. Kevin de León.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young talk with Jodi Balma, a political science professor at Fullerton College.
This segment aired on November 7, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news