New Mexico was the last state to grant full suffrage to Native Americans. On Tuesday, it elected one of America's first Indigenous congresswomen.

"Miguel Trujillo, he sued the state of New Mexico in 1948 for Indians' right to vote," says Deb Haaland, a citizen of the Laguna Pueblo Tribe and representative-elect to New Mexico's 1st District. "That was only 70 years ago. So we don't have as much practice, if you will, getting to the polls."

Alongside Sharice Davids, a Ho-Chunk woman who will represent Kansas's 3rd District, Haaland (@Deb4CongressNM) made history when she was elected to the House of Representatives. Haaland tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson that campaigning without the advice and support of a sitting Indigenous congresswoman was a challenge, but that her election could signal a turning point for Indigenous representation in government.

"Running for Congress, there was no Native woman that I could go to and say, 'Help me. Tell me what to do. How can I navigate this?' " she says. "I hope to be that person for Native women running in the future."

Interview Highlights

On why it's taken so long for a Native woman to be elected to Congress

"Well first of all, it's not for lack of trying. There have been many Native women who have run who have not won their seats for whatever various reasons. I just felt like it was the right time to run. I have been working in politics here in New Mexico for close to 20 years, organizing, getting folks out to the polls. And it takes long because it's hard. It's not an easy thing to do. You have to raise money, you have to assemble a team, I mean you're working on your campaign 18 to 20 hours a day. And for a lot of women who have other obligations I'm sure it's just a difficult undertaking. So I'm grateful that I was able to assemble a terrific team, that I have the family support to take this endeavor."