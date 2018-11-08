Here & Now
Trump Blasts Reporters At Post-Election Press Conference05:28Play
At his post-election press conference Wednesday, President Trump told several journalists to sit down and called a question about his nationalism "racist." The White House later revoked credentials from CNN's Jim Acosta after the reporter refused to relinquish the microphone to an aide. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).
This segment aired on November 8, 2018.
