November 08, 2018
At his post-election press conference Wednesday, President Trump told several journalists to sit down and called a question about his nationalism "racist." The White House later revoked credentials from CNN's Jim Acosta after the reporter refused to relinquish the microphone to an aide. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).

This segment aired on November 8, 2018.

