Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized After Falling And Breaking 3 Ribs05:35
November 08, 2018
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) about the latest from Washington: the still too-close-to-call midterm election races, the forced resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and an update on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who fell and broke three ribs Wednesday night.

This segment aired on November 8, 2018.

