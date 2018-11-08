Here & Now
Several States And Cities Sue Over 2020 Census Citizenship Question05:37Play
The first lawsuit against the federal government over a proposed census citizenship question began in New York City this week, with the plaintiffs alleging the question is meant to discourage immigrant participation, and the federal government claiming it's necessary to enforce the Voting Rights Act. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's Hansi Lo Wang (@hansilowang).
This segment aired on November 8, 2018.
