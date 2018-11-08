Here & Now
Texas Judge Who Lost Re-Election Bid Releases Juvenile Defendants03:46Play
A judge in Harris County, Texas, who lost his re-election bid to a Democrat, released almost all of the juvenile defendants that appeared before him on Wednesday. A public defender said the judge, Glenn Devlin, asked defendants if they planned to kill anyone, and when they answered no, he released them, saying it's what voters wanted. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with KUHF reporter Davis Land (@davis_land).
This segment aired on November 8, 2018.
