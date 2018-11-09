Here & Now
In Florida an all-too-familiar fight is brewing over vote counts in both the Senate and governor's races. President Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott, the Republican candidate for Senate, are spreading unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Steve Contorno (@scontorno), national political correspondent for the Tampa Bay Times.
This segment aired on November 9, 2018.
