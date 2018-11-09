Florida Races Appear Headed For Recount As Republicans Allege Fraud06:33
November 09, 2018
Florida Gov. Rick Scott takes the stage as he stands with his wife Ann Scott (left) and daughter Alison Guimard (right) during his election night party at the LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort on Tuesday in Naples, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
In Florida an all-too-familiar fight is brewing over vote counts in both the Senate and governor's races. President Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott, the Republican candidate for Senate, are spreading unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Steve Contorno (@scontorno), national political correspondent for the Tampa Bay Times.

This segment aired on November 9, 2018.

