Several late-night TV shows went live for the midterms, but some coverage felt redundant, says NPR TV critic Eric Deggans. Without the shock of 2016, prerecorded bits made the biggest splash. Also, the BBC hit drama "Bodyguard" is gripping U.S. attention on Netflix with an intense opening and captivating protagonist.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses it all with Deggans (@Deggans).