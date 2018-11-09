Late-Night TV Hosts Take On Midterms; 'Bodyguard' Grips U.S. Attention05:39
November 09, 2018
Richard Madden stars as agent for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch of London's Metropolitan Police Service in "Bodyguard." (Sophie Mutevelian/World Productions/Netflix)MoreCloseclosemore
Richard Madden stars as agent for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch of London's Metropolitan Police Service in "Bodyguard." (Sophie Mutevelian/World Productions/Netflix)

Several late-night TV shows went live for the midterms, but some coverage felt redundant, says NPR TV critic Eric Deggans. Without the shock of 2016, prerecorded bits made the biggest splash. Also, the BBC hit drama "Bodyguard" is gripping U.S. attention on Netflix with an intense opening and captivating protagonist.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses it all with Deggans (@Deggans).

This segment aired on November 9, 2018.

