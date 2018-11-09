Here & Now
Marsha Blackburn has represented Tennessee in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2003. Now, after a decisive victory on Election Day, she will become the state's first female senator.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Chas Sisk (@chassisk) of Nashville Public Radio about Blackburn's career and what her elevation to the U.S. Senate says about the future of the Republican Party.
This segment aired on November 9, 2018.
