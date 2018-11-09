What Tennessee Sen.-Elect Blackburn's Win Could Mean For The Senate And GOP05:49
November 09, 2018
Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., greets supporters after she was declared the winner over former Gov. Phil Bredesen in their race for the U.S. Senate Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Franklin, Tenn. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

Marsha Blackburn has represented Tennessee in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2003. Now, after a decisive victory on Election Day, she will become the state's first female senator.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Chas Sisk (@chassisk) of Nashville Public Radio about Blackburn's career and what her elevation to the U.S. Senate says about the future of the Republican Party.

This segment aired on November 9, 2018.

