Brothers Chuck and Tom Hagel served together in an Army rifle platoon during the Vietnam War. They were each wounded several times and they saved each other's lives on numerous occasions. But the two men came home divided over the war just as the country was. Chuck, a former senator and defense secretary, believed in the war. Tom thought it was immoral. A book published last year tells their story. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson spoke with the author, retired Lt. Gen. Daniel P. Bolger, and the Hagel brothers.