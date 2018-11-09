If you live in a medium or large city or town, you may take for granted the many services the city or state has to offer: garbage pickup, bus service, the Department of Motor Vehicles. But these services can be scarce in rural America. In the West Texas town of Presidio — population of about 4,000 — the driver's license office closed recently, leaving residents with hundreds of miles to travel to get photo ID and take driving tests. Marfa Public Radio's Sally Beauvais (@sallybeauv) reports.