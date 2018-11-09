Here & Now
Ventura County, Calif., Copes With Thousand Oaks Shooting And New Wildfire03:46Play
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's Leila Fadel (@LeilaFadel) about the latest on the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, that left 12 people dead. Residents in Ventura County are not only coping with the shooting, but also grappling with a wildfire that broke out Thursday afternoon.
This segment aired on November 9, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news