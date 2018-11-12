Wildfires continue to ravage California, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes. On Sunday night, the Camp Fire north of Sacramento tied the deadliest in California history with 29 fatalities. Meanwhile in Southern California the Woolsey and Hill Fires have burned more than 90,000 acres from Thousand Oaks to Malibu. Here & Now's Elise Hu talks with NPR's Nathan Rott (@NathanRott).