Miami Artist Repurposes Campaign Signs To Spark Conversation About Sea Level Rise04:53
November 12, 2018
A repurposed campaign sign in front of Xavier Cortada's home, which sits 6 feet above sea level. (Courtesy of Xavier Cortada)MoreCloseclosemore
Now that the midterm elections are over, an artist in South Florida is asking people to transform discarded campaign signs into yard art to start a conversation about sea level rise.

Here & Now's Elise Hu talks with Xavier Cortada (@xcortada), the Miami artist behind the "Underwater Homeowners Association."

This segment aired on November 12, 2018.

