Here & Now
Miami Artist Repurposes Campaign Signs To Spark Conversation About Sea Level Rise
Now that the midterm elections are over, an artist in South Florida is asking people to transform discarded campaign signs into yard art to start a conversation about sea level rise.
Here & Now's Elise Hu talks with Xavier Cortada (@xcortada), the Miami artist behind the "Underwater Homeowners Association."
This segment aired on November 12, 2018.
