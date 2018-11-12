Here & Now
Climate Change Is Fueling California's Wildfires, Scientists Say
As the global climate warms, scientists say that hotter and drier conditions are leading to more intense and longer-burning wildfires in the western United States.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Glen MacDonald, a professor and climate scientist at UCLA who's studied climate change and the causes and impacts of wildfires. MacDonald and his family also evacuated their Southern California home on Friday to escape the Woolsey Fire.
This segment aired on November 12, 2018.
