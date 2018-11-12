Here & Now
Did Democrats Pull Off A 'Blue Wave' After All?05:54Play
After last Tuesday's midterm elections, there was reporting that Democrats had not managed to pull off a "blue wave" as they had hoped. However, as more races have been called, some make the case that a wave did happen after all. Here & Now's Elise Hu talks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic and host of the podcast "Crazy/Genius."
This segment aired on November 12, 2018.
