Did Democrats Pull Off A 'Blue Wave' After All?05:54
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 12, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

After last Tuesday's midterm elections, there was reporting that Democrats had not managed to pull off a "blue wave" as they had hoped. However, as more races have been called, some make the case that a wave did happen after all. Here & Now's Elise Hu talks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic and host of the podcast "Crazy/Genius."

This segment aired on November 12, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news