Japanese conglomerate SoftBank wants to raise more than $20 billion in an IPO for its Japanese mobile unit. SoftBank's CEO wants to position the company as a global tech investor. It already has invested in Uber, WeWork and Slack, among other companies. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with WBUR business reporter Callum Borchers (@callumborchers).
This segment aired on November 12, 2018.
