Trump Leans Into Voter Fraud Claims Without Evidence; Democrats Criticize Acting AG05:10
November 12, 2018
President Trump visited Paris over the weekend, where French President Emmanuel Macron rebuked nationalism at a ceremony commemorating the end of World War I. In the U.S., President Trump's acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker faces calls to recuse himself from the Mueller investigation, including a petition from 19 state attorneys general. Here & Now's Elise Hu talks with NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR).

This segment aired on November 12, 2018.

