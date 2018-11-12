Here & Now
Trump Leans Into Voter Fraud Claims Without Evidence; Democrats Criticize Acting AG05:10Play
President Trump visited Paris over the weekend, where French President Emmanuel Macron rebuked nationalism at a ceremony commemorating the end of World War I. In the U.S., President Trump's acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker faces calls to recuse himself from the Mueller investigation, including a petition from 19 state attorneys general. Here & Now's Elise Hu talks with NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR).
This segment aired on November 12, 2018.
