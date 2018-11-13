Here & Now
Brexit Divorce Deal Still Possible, British Cabinet Office Minister Says05:46Play
A Brexit divorce deal is still possible in the next 24 or 48 hours, British Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said Tuesday. Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to get her cabinet and then parliament to agree on her plan for exiting the European Union. Host Robin Young talks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson (@jeremyhobson), who is broadcasting from London this week.
This segment aired on November 13, 2018.
