President Trump's new emergency rule that would allow migrants to seek asylum only in designated border areas is likely to face legal challenges from critics who say the current law allows refugees to seek asylum anywhere on American soil.

Among critics who say the law will fail to stop asylum seekers from coming to the U.S. is Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist Sonia Nazario, who has twice made the journey from Central America to the U.S. border with migrants. She proposes a different plan: one that's getting pushback from conservatives and liberals, but one she says is compassionate and practical.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Nazario (@SLNazario) about her proposal.