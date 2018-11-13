A bipartisan group in the House aimed at finding solutions to climate change lost around half of its GOP members in last week's midterm elections, including Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida, who had co-founded the Climate Solutions Caucus in 2016. But some argued the group did not get anything tangible done and was used to shield Republicans in states where environmental issues are important to voters. Here & Now's Elise Hu talks with Zoya Teirstein (@zteirstein), a reporter at the environmental news outlet Grist.