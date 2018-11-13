President Trump has issued a major disaster declaration for the devastating fires burning in Northern California in Butte County, and in Southern California in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The declaration activates federal aid to help people impacted by the fires get assistance with housing, unemployment, legal services and more. Here & Now's Elise Hu talks with Brandi Richard (@MediaBrandi), a spokesperson for FEMA in Sacramento, about the response effort.

If you or someone you know needs to register for assistance through FEMA, they can go to disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.