More than 200 people are missing in Northern California as the Camp Fire continues to burn across Butte County, and more than 42 people have died, making it the deadliest fire in state history. Firefighters face challenging dry conditions as they battle blaze, which is only 30 percent contained and has destroyed thousands of buildings. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr).
This segment aired on November 13, 2018.
