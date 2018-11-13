Here & Now
New Efforts Seek Safer Beauty Products For Black Women05:14Play
There's a trend in the beauty industry to move toward natural ingredients. There's also a focus on African-American women. Take Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line, which offers a wide variety of shades for different skin tones. But many hair and beauty products, especially those marketed to African-American women, still contain potentially toxic ingredients. The Allegheny Front's Julie Grant (@JulieIGrant) reports.
This segment aired on November 13, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news