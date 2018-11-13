New Efforts Seek Safer Beauty Products For Black Women05:14
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 13, 2018
  • Julie Grant, The Allegheny Front
TwitterfacebookEmail

There's a trend in the beauty industry to move toward natural ingredients. There's also a focus on African-American women. Take Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line, which offers a wide variety of shades for different skin tones. But many hair and beauty products, especially those marketed to African-American women, still contain potentially toxic ingredients. The Allegheny Front's Julie Grant (@JulieIGrant) reports.

This segment aired on November 13, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news