Boeing is facing safety questions Wednesday about what it told pilots about its automated emergency system in the company's new 737 Max 8 plane. Investigators are looking into whether a glitch in the system may have led to the crash last month of the Lion Air flight near Indonesia. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that Boeing withheld information about problems with the system from pilots.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Dennis Tajer, a pilot for American Airlines, which flies the new 737 Max 8 plane and spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, the pilot's union at American Airlines.

Here & Now received this statement from Boeing: