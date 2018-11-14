Here & Now
Boeing is facing safety questions Wednesday about what it told pilots about its automated emergency system in the company's new 737 Max 8 plane. Investigators are looking into whether a glitch in the system may have led to the crash last month of the Lion Air flight near Indonesia. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that Boeing withheld information about problems with the system from pilots.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Dennis Tajer, a pilot for American Airlines, which flies the new 737 Max 8 plane and spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, the pilot's union at American Airlines.
Here & Now received this statement from Boeing:
We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lion Air Flight JT 610. We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families and loved ones of those on board. We are taking every measure to fully understand all aspects of this incident, working closely with the investigating team and all regulatory authorities involved.
We are confident in the safety of the 737 MAX. Safety remains our top priority and is a core value for everyone at Boeing.
While we can’t discuss specifics of an on-going investigation, we have provided two updates for our operators around the world that re-emphasize existing procedures for these situations.
This segment aired on November 14, 2018.
