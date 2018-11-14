Here & Now
Brexit: Before The Breakup
These Conservative Members Of Parliament Are Split On Prime Minister May's Brexit Plan10:56Play
Prime Minister Teresa May is out with a long-awaited deal to break off relations with the European Union. But she'll have to get it through Parliament first.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with members of Parliament John Redwood (@johnredwood) and Kenneth Clarke, two members of May's Conservative Party who have different takes on the way the prime minister should proceed.
This segment aired on November 14, 2018.
