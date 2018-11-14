Here & Now
TVs Built Into Gas Station Pumps Offer Information Bonanza For Advertisers03:32Play
Some gas stations offer pumps with small televisions built into them that display ads while customers fill their gas tanks. It is turning into a big industry and an information bonanza for advertisers. Host Robin Young talks with Here & Now media analyst John Carroll (@john_r_carroll), author of the Campaign Outsider blog.
This segment aired on November 14, 2018.
