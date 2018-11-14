TVs Built Into Gas Station Pumps Offer Information Bonanza For Advertisers03:32
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 14, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Some gas stations offer pumps with small televisions built into them that display ads while customers fill their gas tanks. It is turning into a big industry and an information bonanza for advertisers. Host Robin Young talks with Here & Now media analyst John Carroll (@john_r_carroll), author of the Campaign Outsider blog.

This segment aired on November 14, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news