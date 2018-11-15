The final dollar figures have yet to be released, but when they are, they are expected to confirm what West Coast businesses that depend on summertime tourism already know: They took a big hit from this year's wildfires and smoke. The same thing happened last year, and two years before that. Now that the idea that smoky summers may become the norm is beginning to take hold, tourist operators — and the towns that rely on them — are looking for ways to adapt. Jefferson Public Radio's Liam Moriarty reports.