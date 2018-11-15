Here & Now
Ruling On The Way In CNN's Lawsuit Against The White House03:45Play
A judge is expected to rule in CNN's lawsuit against the White House on Thursday. Many other media organizations joined CNN to say the administration violated the First Amendment when they revoked the press pass correspondent Jim Acosta. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).
This segment aired on November 15, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news