Here & Now
Brexit: Before The Breakup
London's New Elizabeth Line Aims To Help Millions Traverse The City Faster09:53Play
A new rail service in London will open next year. The Crossrail project, also known as the Elizabeth Line, cost 15 billion pounds and could cut down travel times in the notoriously crowded London Underground.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Howard Smith, chief operating officer for the Elizabeth Line.
More Photos
This segment aired on November 15, 2018.
Related:
Jeremy Hobson Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news