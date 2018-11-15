Brexit: Before The Breakup

London's New Elizabeth Line Aims To Help Millions Traverse The City Faster09:53
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 15, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
An Elizabeth Line test train passes through Custom House station in April 2018. (Courtesy of Crossrail)MoreCloseclosemore
An Elizabeth Line test train passes through Custom House station in April 2018. (Courtesy of Crossrail)

A new rail service in London will open next year. The Crossrail project, also known as the Elizabeth Line, cost 15 billion pounds and could cut down travel times in the notoriously crowded London Underground.

(Courtesy Transport for London)
(Courtesy Transport for London)

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Howard Smith, chief operating officer for the Elizabeth Line.

More Photos

A worker looks along a train tunnel at the Canary Wharf Crossrail station in London on Feb. 8, 2017. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)
A worker looks along a train tunnel at the Canary Wharf Crossrail station in London on Feb. 8, 2017. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)
The eastbound platform of the Farringdon Crossrail station. (Courtesy of Crossrail)
The eastbound platform of the Farringdon Crossrail station. (Courtesy of Crossrail)
A digital rendering of the entrance to the Moorgate Crossrail station. (Courtesy of Crossrail/Conrad Shawcross)
A digital rendering of the entrance to the Moorgate Crossrail station. (Courtesy of Crossrail/Conrad Shawcross)
A platform-level view of the Whitechapel Crossrail station. (Courtesy of Crossrail)
A platform-level view of the Whitechapel Crossrail station. (Courtesy of Crossrail)
A machine welds a section of track inside a Crossrail tunnel, beneath Stepney in east London, on Nov. 16, 2016. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)
A machine welds a section of track inside a Crossrail tunnel, beneath Stepney in east London, on Nov. 16, 2016. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

This segment aired on November 15, 2018.

Related:

Jeremy Hobson Twitter Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news