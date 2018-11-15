A new rail service in London will open next year. The Crossrail project, also known as the Elizabeth Line, cost 15 billion pounds and could cut down travel times in the notoriously crowded London Underground.

(Courtesy Transport for London)

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Howard Smith, chief operating officer for the Elizabeth Line.

A worker looks along a train tunnel at the Canary Wharf Crossrail station in London on Feb. 8, 2017. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

The eastbound platform of the Farringdon Crossrail station. (Courtesy of Crossrail)

A digital rendering of the entrance to the Moorgate Crossrail station. (Courtesy of Crossrail/Conrad Shawcross)

A platform-level view of the Whitechapel Crossrail station. (Courtesy of Crossrail)