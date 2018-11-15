Paradise, Calif., Pastor Recounts Wildfire Evacuation And Losing His Home05:32
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 15, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
A sign stands at a community destroyed by the Camp fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (John Locher/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A sign stands at a community destroyed by the Camp fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (John Locher/AP)

As the Camp Fire continues to burn through Northern California, cadaver dogs search for remains. At least 56 people have died, and more are still missing. In the town of Paradise in Butte County, one of the most devastated communities, many lost their homes and businesses.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Sam Walker, pastor at the First Baptist Church of Paradise and the Congregation Harei Yeshua in Paradise.

This segment aired on November 15, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news