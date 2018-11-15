Here & Now
As the Camp Fire continues to burn through Northern California, cadaver dogs search for remains. At least 56 people have died, and more are still missing. In the town of Paradise in Butte County, one of the most devastated communities, many lost their homes and businesses.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Sam Walker, pastor at the First Baptist Church of Paradise and the Congregation Harei Yeshua in Paradise.
This segment aired on November 15, 2018.
