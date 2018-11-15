California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potential Liability For Wildfires05:43
November 15, 2018
Questions are being asked about whether the Pacific Gas and Electric Company's equipment ignited the Camp Fire that has devastated parts of Northern California. PG&E's stock dropped more than 20 percent Wednesday, after the company said it could be facing billions of dollars in potential liability for the fire. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with The Sacramento Bee's Dale Kasler (@dakasler).

This segment aired on November 15, 2018.

