The Los Angeles Rams will play the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night in what some are saying could be an eventual Super Bowl matchup. The game will take place in Los Angeles after poor field conditions in Mexico City prompted the teams to move locations. Host Robin Young talks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."
This segment aired on November 15, 2018.
