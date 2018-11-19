Colorado Takes Steps To Combat High Youth Suicide Rate04:36
November 19, 2018
  • Ali Budner, Mountain West New Bureau
A 9-year-old boy in Colorado took his own life during the first week of school this year. The tragedy highlighted a pervasive problem in the state — the high suicide rate among youth. As Ali Budner (@ali_budner) of the Mountain West News Bureau reports, the state has just set aside funding for better mental health resources in schools.

This segment aired on November 19, 2018.

