KCRW DJ José Galván (@dj_josegalvan) shares some uplifting tunes to dance to this month with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

The Red Pears, "Arthur"

Rubio, "Coral"

Emily King, "Remind Me"

TWIN XL, "Good"

IDLES, "I'm Scum"