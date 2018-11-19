Here & Now
Training Doctors To Ask About Guns In The Home04:54Play
Medical students are taught to ask their patients about relationship safety, wearing a seat belt and drug and alcohol use. But they're not required to ask about access to guns. A nonprofit group called SAFE has a mission to make firearms-injury prevention part of the medical school curriculum. Lisa Hagen (@TwitrHagen) of WABE reports as part of the "Guns & America" series.
This segment aired on November 19, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news