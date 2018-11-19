Here & Now
Florida's voting system was called into question again after several high-profile recounts in the midterm elections. Florida will undoubtedly be a battleground in the 2020 presidential election, and the state will have work to do to improve the way it handles voting.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Edward Foley, director of the election law program at Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law (@OSU_Law).
This segment aired on November 19, 2018.
