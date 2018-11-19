What Can Florida Do To Improve Its Voting System Before 2020?05:49
November 19, 2018
Workers at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office show Republican and Democrat observers ballots during a hand recount, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Lauderhill, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Florida's voting system was called into question again after several high-profile recounts in the midterm elections. Florida will undoubtedly be a battleground in the 2020 presidential election, and the state will have work to do to improve the way it handles voting.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Edward Foley, director of the election law program at Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law (@OSU_Law).

This segment aired on November 19, 2018.

