Here & Now
What News Organizations Can Do To Prevent Spreading Trump's False Claims05:02Play
When President Trump tweeted last week that ballots in the Florida election were "massively infected," even with no evidence of that, many news outlets repeated his statement in headlines and tweets without pointing out it was untrue. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, about what he thinks the news media should do to prevent the spread of Trump's falsehoods and conspiracy theories.
This segment aired on November 20, 2018.
