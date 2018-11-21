Justin Meek, a 23-year-old recent graduate of California Lutheran University, was among the 12 people killed in the Nov. 7 shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar during a popular college night. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Cal Lutheran classmates Jordan Erickson and Gabrielle Reublin about the shooting, and the Woolsey Fire that forced thousands to evacuate their homes. They were part of a group of students rehearsing a play about the Columbine shooting when they received text alerts about the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. Erickson says the events of the past two weeks have been "a lot to process." He says he was completely shocked when he first found out the shooting was happening. "The first thing that crosses my mind is just pure disbelief because this is, you know, Thousand Oaks. Nothing ever happens here," Erickson says. "This is like one of the safest cities in America." Erickson and Meeks were friends and sang together in the CLU choir, but Reublin says she had only met him once. Still, he had a legacy at the school. "I had always heard about him," Reublin says. "He was just someone people always talked about being super kind and generous." Interview Highlights Erickson: "One of our mutual friends had put it on his Instagram story and was just live recording him going through the whole thing. But he mentioned Justin being shot, and I was just a mess because there's actually a line in 'columbinus' that perfectly describes what we were going through. It's, 'You don't want to jump to conclusions, and you're just hoping that everyone is OK.' And I was frantically calling and texting trying to get a hold of Justin because I was scared, and I wanted to make sure that he was OK."

"The hills are all burned. I mean, it's quite crazy just going to your neighborhood and passing by houses that are completely destroyed." Gabrielle Reublin

On evacuating the Woolsey Fire Gabrielle Reublin: "We had to evacuate on Thursday night, and fires have always come close to our house. We live right near the mountains, but we've never had to evacuate. So that was kind of scary. We have four dogs, so it was a lot of packing up, and we just had to get out quick, and then we just went into [Los Angeles] and stayed at my dad's office. And the fires did go into our neighborhood. Our house was luckily saved, and we are so blessed for that. "The hills are all burned. I mean, it's quite crazy just going to your neighborhood and passing by houses that are completely destroyed." Erickson: "My parents also had to evacuate, but we were thankful that our house was safe." On the debate over whether to perform "columbinus" after the shooting Reublin: "Well, originally we were doing this to spread awareness to Thousand Oaks, which at that time had not had a tragedy like this. But then tragedy happened, and we felt this was even more important to do. And also we felt that some people in the community, those who are ready enough, could come and this could be a process of grieving for them, especially for us as well because our show isn't just shooting, shooting, shooting, gruesome, you know. It's about what happened beforehand and then the aftermath of a shooting. And we were in the aftermath of a shooting, so we thought that this could help people go through this process."

"I think doing this show and having that explicit outlet was really helpful in that I got to kind of process my grief on the stage." Jordan Erickson