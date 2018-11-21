For the past 70 years, WPAQ in Mount Airy, North Carolina — population 10,000 — has broadcast bluegrass and old-time string music. But music isn't all you'll hear on WPAQ. And if you tune in to the station on Thanksgiving Day, you'll hear a football game from 1948. Martin Kessler (@MartinKessler91) from NPR's Only A Game explains how that came about.

You can tune into WPAQ out of Mount Airy, North Carolina, via an online live stream. Click here to listen.