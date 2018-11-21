Here & Now
On Thanksgiving Day, North Carolina Radio Station Broadcasts Football Game From 194809:35Play
For the past 70 years, WPAQ in Mount Airy, North Carolina — population 10,000 — has broadcast bluegrass and old-time string music. But music isn't all you'll hear on WPAQ. And if you tune in to the station on Thanksgiving Day, you'll hear a football game from 1948. Martin Kessler (@MartinKessler91) from NPR's Only A Game explains how that came about.
You can tune into WPAQ out of Mount Airy, North Carolina, via an online live stream. Click here to listen.
This segment aired on November 21, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news