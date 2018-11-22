On Thanksgiving, many in Northern California who lost everything in the Camp Fire are expressing thanks for being alive. Many survivors are still coming to grips with the grief and scale of the tragedy and the trauma of their escape.

Dacia Williams is one of them. She teaches counseling and life skills courses at Butte College and Chico State University. She lived in Magalia, California, and lost her home. Now, she and her two young sons are staying with friends in Chico.

Dacia Williams and her sons Dominic (middle) and Anthony. (Courtesy of Dacia Williams)

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Williams about how she's coping in the aftermath of the fire.