Camp Fire Survivor Reflects On The Tragedy: 'We're Constantly Giving Thanks That We Made It Out'10:30
November 22, 2018
Investigators use a bucket to help recover human remains at a home burned in the Camp Fire, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Magalia, Calif. Many of the missing in the deadly Northern California wildfire are elderly residents in Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 north of the destroyed town of Paradise. (John Locher/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
On Thanksgiving, many in Northern California who lost everything in the Camp Fire are expressing thanks for being alive. Many survivors are still coming to grips with the grief and scale of the tragedy and the trauma of their escape.

Dacia Williams is one of them. She teaches counseling and life skills courses at Butte College and Chico State University. She lived in Magalia, California, and lost her home. Now, she and her two young sons are staying with friends in Chico.

Dacia Williams and her sons Dominic (middle) and Anthony. (Courtesy of Dacia Williams)
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Williams about how she's coping in the aftermath of the fire.

This segment aired on November 22, 2018.

