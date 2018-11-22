Here & Now
The Producer's Guild of America has nominated "Won't You Be My Neighbor" for its Best Documentary award. If you haven't seen it, the film about the late Fred Rogers is available via streaming and on DVD. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR's Susan Stamberg (@stamberg), who appears in the movie and remembers Rogers as a voice for the nation in times of trouble.
This segment aired on November 22, 2018.
