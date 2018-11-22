The U.S. military says 300,000 pounds of traditional Thanksgiving Day food will be served to men and women in the armed forces around the world Thursday. That includes the troops serving on the U.S. border with Mexico sent there just before the election to stop a caravan of migrants that was hundreds of miles away.

President Trump was asked about those troops before he left the White House to spend Thanksgiving in Florida, and called them "tough people" who Americans shouldn't "worry" about on the holiday.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff), founder and CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America and an Iraq War veteran.