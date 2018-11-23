Here & Now
There is a big push in Kansas to make schools rethink how they teach reading. It is spearheaded by parents and advocates who want to help students with dyslexia. As Celia Llopis-Jepsen (@Celia_LJ) of the Kansas News Service reports, it may change how all kids learn to read.
This story comes via the Kansas News Service, a collaboration covering education, health and politics across Kansas.
This segment aired on November 23, 2018.
