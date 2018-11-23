This story is part of our Senate Tracker series, looking at Senate races across the country ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Check out all of our election coverage.

The country's last ongoing Senate race shows Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith with an edge over former Agriculture Secretary Democrat Mike Espy. However, after a series of gaffes, including one that seemed to reference Mississippi's tortured history of lynching, some wonder whether Hyde-Smith's chances have been hurt.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Geoff Pender (@GeoffPender), political editor at the Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi.