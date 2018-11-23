Here & Now
For Young Farmers In The U.S., Many Challenges Lie Ahead04:51Play
The average age of American farmers is nearing 60, and according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it keeps creeping up. As older farmers stay in the fields, beginning farmers have a tough time finding land to start their own careers. Harvest Public Media's Madelyn Beck (@MadelynBeck8) explains the many challenges that lie ahead for young farmers.
This segment aired on November 23, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news