U.S. border agents fired tear gas on hundreds of migrants trying to reach California over the weekend. Many of them were trying to claim asylum in the U.S. President Trump threatened to close the border permanently and ordered Mexico to send the migrants back to their home countries. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Associated Press reporter Christoper Sherman (@chrisshermanAP), who is covering the story in Mexico.
This segment aired on November 26, 2018.
