The new government report on climate change predicts there will be dire consequences to the environment and the economy if climate change is not dealt with soon. That sort of news — as well as wildfires, drought and hurricanes — is contributing to what researchers say is a growing problem: climate anxiety. Ali Budner (@ali_budner) of KRCC and the Mountain West News Bureau reports.
This segment aired on November 26, 2018.
