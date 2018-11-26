Fear Of Changing Climate Can Harm Mental Health05:28
November 26, 2018
  • Ali Budner, KRCC
The new government report on climate change predicts there will be dire consequences to the environment and the economy if climate change is not dealt with soon. That sort of news — as well as wildfires, drought and hurricanes — is contributing to what researchers say is a growing problem: climate anxiety. Ali Budner (@ali_budner) of KRCC and the Mountain West News Bureau reports.

