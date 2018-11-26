Here & Now
Researchers Raise Ethical Concerns Over Gene-Edited Babies05:30Play
Researchers around the world are raising major ethical concerns after a Chinese scientist claimed to have edited the genes of two newborn babies to make them resistant to HIV. The practice is banned in many countries. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Antonio Regalado (@antonioregalado), senior editor for biomedicine for MIT Technology Review.
This segment aired on November 26, 2018.
