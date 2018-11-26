Researchers Raise Ethical Concerns Over Gene-Edited Babies05:30
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 26, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Researchers around the world are raising major ethical concerns after a Chinese scientist claimed to have edited the genes of two newborn babies to make them resistant to HIV. The practice is banned in many countries. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Antonio Regalado (@antonioregalado), senior editor for biomedicine for MIT Technology Review.

This segment aired on November 26, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news